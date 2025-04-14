U.S.-Iran talks assessed in Moscow

14 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko commented on the U.S.-Iranian talks on nuclear program held in Oman.

The diplomat noted that Moscow welcomes the talks and expects a concrete result in the future.

On April 12, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. negotiators on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.