Media reports on start of India-U.S. talks

14 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, India will start sector-specific trade discussions with the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing a New Delhi official.

Virtual talks will begin this week, a senior official said, adding that by end of May, both sides aim to have clarity on the sectors where they have room for concessions.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House in February, India and the U.S. had said they plan to conclude the first tranche of the trade deal by fall. Despite that, Donald Trump hit India with 26% reciprocal tariffs on April 2, before announcing a 90-day reprieve for most nations.