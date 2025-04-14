Azerbaijan and UN discuss aspects of cooperation

14 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Alexander Zuyev, the Assistant Secretary General of the UN for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions .

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed various aspects of cooperation, as well as the regional and global situation.

They also touched upon the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Baku's participation in the organization's activities and the country's contribution to the organization's peacekeeping operations.

Bayramov and Zuyev also expressed satisfaction with the well-established cooperation with the high-level organization of the 29th Climate Conference (COP29).

The parties also emphasized the importance of cooperation and support in demining, efforts to counter mine threats, as well as the restoration of liberated lands.

In addition, the Minister and the UN Assistant Secretary-General exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.