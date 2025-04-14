Gaza reports over 1,600 deaths since mid-March

14 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 1,600 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed its military operation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"The death toll since March 18, 2025 has reached 1,613, with 4,233 injured",

the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, almost 40 deaths and over 100 injuries from the fighting have been recorded in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Palestinian data indicates that over 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

Let us remind you that Israel resumed military operations in the enclave on March 18 after Hamas rejected a US-proposed ceasefire plan, which included the complete release of hostages. IDF troops are conducting operations to expand the buffer zone.