EU imposes new sanctions against Iran for human rights violations

14 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU Council has imposed new sanctions on a number of Iranian citizens and organizations accussed by Brussels of committing human rights violations.

"The Council today decided to impose restrictive measures against seven more individuals and two organizations responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran, including the use of the judicial system as a tool for the arbitrary detention of people",

the EU Council said.

It is noted that the restrictions have been imposed on a prison in the city of Shiraz, as well as a court in this city. Iranian judicial officials have also been included in the sanctions list..

Brussels has expressed concern over the detentions of EU citizens and the severity of the Iranian judicial system. The EU has criticized the rising number of executions in the Islamic Republic.