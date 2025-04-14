Media: Syrian Ambassador requests asylum in Russia

14 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Syrian ambassador to Moscow has requested political asylum in Russia. This was reported by an informed source on April 14, TASS reports.

"Syria's Ambassador (Bashar Jaafari – editor's note) has requested asylum in the Russian Federation",

the agency source said.

According to reports, Jaafari has already received a notice of termination of his mandate. Attempts are currently underway to replace him.

Let us remind you that Jaafari has served as Syria's ambassador to Russia since October 2022. He remained at his post even after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Last week, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to appoint a new ambassador to Moscow.