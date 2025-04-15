15 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Washington have a possibility of reshaping their bilateral ties, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I believe there is a possibility to reshape the Russia-U.S. relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think will give real stability to the region. Partnerships create stability," Steve Witkoff said.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News TV channel about the ongoing developments in Ukraine, he stressed that Russia and the U.S. were on the brink of the conflict’s resolution.

"I this that we might be on the verge of something that might be very, very important for the world at large," Steve Witkoff said.

Last Friday, Witkoff had a meeting with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.