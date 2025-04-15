Second round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks to be held in Muscat

15 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States will be held in the capital of Oman on April 19, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Muscat remains as the venue for the 2nd round of negotiations, which will take place on Saturday," Baghaei said.

Iranian and U.S. officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the U.S. delegation.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations.