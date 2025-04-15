Steve Witkoff reveals details of upcoming Iran talks

15 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The main issues of upcoming talks between the United States and Iran will focus on Tehran's level of uranium enrichment as well as instruments of arms control, including missiles, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News TV channel.

According to him, the conversation with the Iranians will much be about two critical points: one is about enrichment as they do not need to enrich pass 3.67%.

"This is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program and then, ultimately, on the verification of the program of weaponization. That includes, missiles, a type of missiles that they have stockpiled there," Steve Witkoff said.

The envoy noted they will see if they can solve this situation diplomatically and with dialogue. The first meeting was positive, constructive compelling, Witkoff added.