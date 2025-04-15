Armenia suggests abolishing OSCE MG and signing peace deal simultaneously

15 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and liquidate the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech in the parliament.

The PM noted that the Armenian side understands the agenda put forward by Azerbaijan regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. He asked: "If we close the page on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict, why do we need a format that talks about its solution?"

"We propose the conclusion of a peace agreement and the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group at the same time. That is, we want both documents to be signed on the same day,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He explained the Armenian initiative by the task of guaranteeing stability on the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.