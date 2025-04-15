Azerbaijan reveals electricity generation and export figures for 1Q2025

15 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's electricity generation exceeded 7 billion kWh in the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

During the reporting interval, the quantifiable metrics for electricity transactions indicated that exports reached a substantial volume of 385 million kWh, while imports were recorded at a deficit of 35.7 million kWh.

In the interim, a substantial 853.5 million kWh of electrical output was derived from renewable energy vectors, encompassing hydropower facilities, reflecting an augmentation of 243.9 million kWh, Shahbazov added.