Georgian President arrives in Azerbaijan

15 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili arrived in Baku for his first official visit on April 15-16.

During his visit, Kavelashvili will hold meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said the meetings will focus on bilateral cooperation and regional security issues.

"A number of key bilateral cooperation issues, the economic projects currently being implemented between the countries will be discussed. I would especially like to highlight renewable energy matters and several mega projects being carried out between our countries," Zurab Pataradze said.

He stressed that Baku is Tbilisi’s strategic partner and a friendly country, so it is very important that Kavelashvili's first visit was to Azerbaijan.