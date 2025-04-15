Issue of Russian gas transit through Iran resolved by 90%

15 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, announced at the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum that Russia and Iran had almost resolved the issue of Russian gas transit.

According to the diplomat, the document has been signed between the parties, and 90% of the issues related to gas transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic have been resolved.

Jalali stated that the Iranian Oil Minister will visit Russia to participate in the intergovernmental commission. The minister will also discuss these issues.

According to the ambassador, within the framework of the project under consideration, there are opportunities to resume the operation of the current gas pipeline, as well as to build a new one.