Matviyenko expected to visit Armenia in June

15 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan announced the expected date of visit of the Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko.

The politician noted that Matviyenko's visit is preliminary planned for June of this year. Earlier, he had stated that the head of the Russian Federation Council would arrive in Yerevan on June 5-6.

According to the press service of the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Matviyenko's visit is intended to give a new impetus to bilateral relations.