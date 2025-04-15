Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss South Caucasus

15 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he had discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

They also touched upon bilateral relations and the Iran-US negotiations on the nuclear deal. Abbas Araghchi informed Hakan Fidan of Tehran's principled position on this issue.

Fidan, in turn, noted Türkiye's readiness to provide Iran with any support if necessary.

Let us remind you that on April 12, negotiations between Iran and the USA took place in Oman. The main topic of the talks was the Iranian nuclear program. The Tehran delegation was headed by Abbas Araghchi, while the USA was represented by Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.