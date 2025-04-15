Media: Israel controls a third of Gaza

15 Apr. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have established control over 30% of the Gaza Strip in a month of military operations in the enclave, media reports.

"Since Israel resumed its ground offensive in Gaza in mid-March, more than 30% of the enclave has come under Israeli military control",

the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the IDF controls territories mainly in the south of the enclave, where a security corridor has been established in the area of ​​the city of Rafah. The Israeli military plans to conduct a similar operation in northern Gaza.

Let us remind you that Israel resumed hostilities in the enclave on March 18 after Hamas refused to implement the US-proposed ceasefire plan, which involved the complete release of hostages. IDF troops are conducting operations aimed at expanding the buffer zone.