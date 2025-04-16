Russia and Indonesia to establish halal product quality verification infrastructure

16 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federal Accreditation Service (Rosaccreditation) and Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Agency have signed a memorandum of cooperation on halal product quality infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place during a meeting of the Russian-Indonesian Intergovernmental Commission in Jakarta.

The ability to verify Russian product quality under the halal system is linked in particular to expanding supplies of livestock products, primarily beef, to the Indonesian market.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Borovoi said that Russian producers, including Miratorg, are interested in accessing the Indonesian market.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia, with more than 87% of the Indonesian population identifying themselves as Muslims.