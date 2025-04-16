Khamenei prioritizes fostering Iran's ties with Russia and China

16 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named developing relations with Moscow and Beijing among one of priority tracks in Tehran’s foreign policy.

"The priority is fostering economic ties with such countries as China and Russia which are Asia’s economic centers," Khamenei said.

According to him, some processes are rather difficult to implement but can be achieved with "proper diligence and right strategy," Tasnim reported.

Additionally, Iran’s supreme leader has also given high marks to the activities of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on establishing ties with neighboring countries, as well as to recent visits by high-ranking Iranian officials which boost Iran’s image on the global stage.