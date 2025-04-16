White House reminds of maximum pressure on Iran policy

16 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. President Donald Trump's bottom line in the talks is he wanted to use negotiations to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

"The maximum pressure campaign on Iran continues. The president has made it clear he wants to see dialogue and discussion with Iran, while making his directive about Iran never being able to obtain a nuclear weapon quite clear," Leavitt said.

Trump has restored a "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran since February, he has threatened military action against Iran if it does not give up its nuclear program while also stressing the need for diplomacy and negotiations.