Two Hamas senior officials detained in Lebanon

16 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lebanese army’s special unit conducted an operation in the southern town of Saida, detaining two senior members of the Palestinian Hamas movement, according to the Janoubia news website.

This is not the first instance of Palestinian figures being arrested in connection with armed attacks against Israel launched from southern Lebanese territory.

Earlier, the Lebanese Armed Forces shut down six military bases belonging to Palestinian factions in the Beqaa Valley and along the Syrian border, seizing equipment and ammunition stored at those locations.

On April 4, an Israeli Air Force strike targeted Saida, killing Hassan Farhat, a Hamas commander in southern Lebanon.