Gazprom begins consultations on new contract with Botas

16 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish Botas and Russian Gazprom have begun negotiations on a new agreement on gas supplies.

Gazprom has begun negotiations with the Turkish state-owned company Botas on further cooperation. The contract for the supply of Russian gas expires this year.

Botas CEO Abdulvahit Fidan met with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller in St. Petersburg on April 16. The parties discussed prospects for further partnership.

The agreement with Botas on the supply of 16 bln cubic meters of gas per year via the Blue Stream pipeline, as well as nearly 6 bln cubic meters of gas via the Turkish Stream, expires this year.