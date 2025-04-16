AZAL to extend agreements with Airbus, Boeing

16 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

AZAL management intends to continue cooperation with Airbus and Boeing. The company noted that by 2032 it plans to receive several dozen new aircraft from these companies.

Azerbaijan Airlines will receive new Airbus and Boeing aircraft by 2032, the head of the AZAL Strategy and Business Development Department said, speaking at the National Business Development Forum on April 16.

According to Vasif Manafli, the company will receive two dozen new aircraft.

Manafli drew attention to the fact that today the average age of the airliners that the company operates is 14 years. This leads to an increase in operating costs, Manafli added.