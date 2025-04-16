Trump extends ban on Russian-affiliated vessels’ anchorage and movement to US ports

16 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

US President Donald Trump has extended another anti-Russian ban. By decision of the head of the American state, the ban on the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports US ports will remain in effect for another year.

The ban on accepting ships in US ports that are in any way connected to Russia has been extended for another year. The corresponding decision was made by US President Donald Trump, the White House’s document reads.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports set out in Proclamation 10371,”

– Trump informed.