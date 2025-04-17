Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy FMs to meet in Tbilisi

17 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia will hold a trilateral meeting in Tbilisi on April 17, the Armenian foreign ministry press service reported.

According to the ministry, the diplomats will discuss prospects of regional cooperation.

Earlier, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said Baku and Yerevan can rely on Tbilisi in promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The minister added that Georgia is ready to provide the sides with all possible means to facilitate dialogue and cooperation.