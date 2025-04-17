Russian specialists already working on Rasht-Astara railway project

17 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian specialists are already present in Iran and working on the Rasht-Astara railway project, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Our specialists are already present in Iran and working," Alexey Overchuk said, answering a TASS question about how long the construction of the road might take.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that the Rasht-Astara railway could be built no earlier than in 3-4 years.

In 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to jointly build a 160-km section of the Rasht-Astara railroad, which will make it possible to connect overland sections of the North-South international transport corridor and boost the economic efficiency of the Trans-Caspian route.

Earlier reports said that the project's total cost is estimated at 1.6 bln euro.