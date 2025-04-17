Citizens to return to Khojavand district in 2025

17 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov said the first phase of resettlement to Khojavand district will begin this summer.

According to him, reconstruction work is actively progressing in the city of Khojavand, as well as in the surrounding villages and the settlement of Hadrut.

“As the restoration works are completed, starting from this summer, residents will be gradually relocated to the area,” Emin Huseynov said.

Earlier, the special representative stressed that approximately 40% of the total land across Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts has been cleared of mines.