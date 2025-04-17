U.S. save Iran from Israeli attack?

17 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel developed a plan to carry out a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in May but abandoned it after U.S. President Donald Trump did not support the idea, the New York Times writes, citing sources.

"Trump made his decision after months of internal debate over whether to pursue diplomacy or support Israel," NYT reported.

The Israeli authorities expected the U.S. to take an active part in preparations for the attack and defend Israel from Iranian retaliation. The goal "was to set back Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more." However, Trump "has chosen diplomacy over military action" for now.

In early April, Trump informed Israel that the US would not support a military operation against Iran, the paper notes. The U.S. president raised the issue at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.