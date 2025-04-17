Kazakhstan ratifies CIS agreement on free trade in services

17 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament, adopted a law today on ratifying the Agreement on Free Trade in Services, Establishment, Operation and Investment, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said

"The purpose of the agreement is to expand trade and economic cooperation, provide access for Kazakh service exporters to partners' markets, and create additional conditions for attracting investments and protecting mutual investments," the statement reads.

The signatories to the agreement are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The agreement establishes favorable conditions for further economic growth among CIS member countries by introducing more advantageous terms for service providers and creating legal safeguards for investors, including protection against expropriation and guarantees for free capital transfer, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.