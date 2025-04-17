17 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dialogue between Russia and the United States proceeds in a productive manner, but the sides are yet to resolve many challenging questions, special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to him, the very fact of dialogue is very important, but there are lots of complex issues that remain to be solved.

"But the discussion continues, and it’s a constructive engagement," Kirill Dmitriev said.

When asked whether the talks will help the sides to move in a positive direction, he replied: "Time will show."

The special presidential representative noted that a slew of countries are trying to undermine the Russia-U.S. talks via disinformation and other methods.

"A lot of people, structures, and countries are trying to disrupt our dialogue with the United States. American media outlets are putting out a lot of propaganda against Russia," Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to him, it’s crucial to clearly express Russia’s position, which was done during the meeting with Witkoff.