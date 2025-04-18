Putin discusses energy with Tokayev

18 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, April 17, the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had a telephone conversation, the Kremlin website reports.

One of the topics discussed by the leaders of the two countries was cooperation in the energy sector.

In addition to this, the head of the Russian state told his Kazakh counterpart about the progress of the dialogue between Russia and the USA.

"The presidents emphasized the importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will naturally take part in the ceremonial events in Moscow on this occasion",

the Kremlin press service reported.

Let us remind you that last year the leaders of the two countries met six times. Their last meeting took place in November in Astana.

According to previous reports, Tokayev plans to visit Russia this fall. Work on organizing it is already underway.