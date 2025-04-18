Uzbekistan to launch satellite with Musk's company

18 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the Space Research and Technology Agency of Uzbekistan, which is on a visit to the USA, held talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

During the meeting, the delegation from Tashkent raised the issue of launching a scientific and technological artificial satellite, the Agency's press service reports.

It is noted that the satellite is planned to be assembled by young Uzbek engineers and launched using rockets of the American company.

In addition, the parties discussed Uzbekistan's strategy for space research and technology until 2035, which is being developed in the country.

The Uzbek delegation also got acquainted with SpaceX's production processes and capacities for the assembly of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle.