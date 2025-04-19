Iranian President to visit Azerbaijan on April 28

19 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and an economic delegation will visit Azerbaijan on April 28, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Hossein Pirmoazen said at a meeting of the Council for Dialogue between the Government and the Private Sector.

The 120-member delegation accompanying the Iranian president to Azerbaijan will comprise stakeholders from the private sector, members of the Iran-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, and governors from four provinces in northwestern Iran.

Pirmoazen mentioned that the visit is all about fostering economic ties and laying the groundwork for future visits from the private sector bigwigs.

The chamber official noted that economic cooperation will further develop with the commissioning of the bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran (Aghband-Kaleleh).

Previously, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan in April. It was also noted that an Azerbaijan-Iran business forum would be held during the visit, and a number of documents will be signed.