Naryshkin: Russian-Azerbaijani special services cooperation developing dynamically

19 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin held talks with the leadership of Azerbaijan's Foreign Intelligence Service and State Security Service, as well as with the heads of other special services during his trip to Baku on April 17-18, the press bureau of the SVR said.

"At the talks with the leadership of the SVR and the Azerbaijani State Security Service, it was noted that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of special services is developing dynamically, is constructive, mutually beneficial and trust-based, and is aimed at protecting the national interests of Russia and Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The SVR chief visited Baku to participate in the conference "Afghanistan: Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development" as well.

Speaking at the conference, he emphasized that Afghanistan "occupies an important place in geopolitics, and it is in the common interest of our states to promote reconstruction and prosperity on the Afghan land."

According to the SVR chief, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests.