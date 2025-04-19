19 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In two months of 2025, defence and national security expenditures within Azerbaijan's state budget amounted to more than $1 billion, which equals to 120.8% in comparison to the allocated target amount, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance reported.

In 2024, Azerbaijan's defense and national security expenditure was $3.86 billion, which is 12% higher than the 2023 figures.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan is earmarking $5 billion for defense expenditures in 2025.

During the reporting period, defense and national security spending accounted for 25% of actual government expenditures.

The country's leadership has repeatedly announced plans to increase its defence and security budget in response to Armenia's large-scale militarisation efforts.

This comes as no surprise, given the rapid rearmament of Armenia, which is currently being actively militarized by France. Revanchist sentiments among Armenian elites remain undiminished, and this year the Armenian Armed Forces have resumed daily military provocations at border positions.

In this connection, Baku is compelled to ramp up security measures along the entire de facto Armenian-Azerbaijani border so that Yerevan cannot harbor even the slightest confidence in the success of a new attack on Azerbaijan.

Claims to Karabakh are still at the core of modern Armenian statehood, which means that Azerbaijan must be ready to repel any offence against its territorial integrity.