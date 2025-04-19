Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to be settled soon

19 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that a solution is near in the process of reaching agreements on a ceasefire in Ukraine and the settlement of the conflict.

The U.S. president said that "nobody's playing anybody", adding he has a lot of experience in negotiations.

"I know when people are playing us, and I know when they're not, and I have to see an enthusiasm to want to end it. And I think I see that enthusiasm. I think I see it from both sides," Trump said.

The U.S. leader refused to set concrete timeframe for the peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian side seeks to settle the Ukrainian conflict and ensure its own interests.