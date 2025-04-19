UK PM and Trump discuss Ukraine, Iran and Yemen

19 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Starmer’s office said.

"The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen," the statement reads.

Trump and Starmer discussed the progress of negotiations on a new trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Starmer reiterated his "commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest."

On April 17 in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff. These "constructive negotiations" helped to "bring their positions closer" on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.