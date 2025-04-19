Georgia reports on major power outage

19 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Georgian energy operator has issued a statement regarding the morning blackout in the republic, notifying about an accident on the Kavkasioni power line. Company representatives promised citizens that electricity would soon be restored to all households left without power.

The company “State Electricity System of Georgia” has issued an official announcement about an energy accident that led to the power outage throughout the republic this morning, as well as in Abkhazia.

The press service did not publish information about the causes of the accident, limiting itself to information that the Kavkasioni power line was damaged, which is why both Tbilisi and other Georgian settlements were left without electricity. According to the press service, there was only a partial interruption of power supply, and some capacities remained operational.