US, Iran agree on principles of nuclear deal

19 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran reported on the results of the Rome talks with Washington. According to Iranian diplomats, they were extremely positive, as the principles of the nuclear deal were agreed upon. It is also important for the Iranian side that the US has not yet violated the red lines related to non-nuclear aspects.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi reported on the results of the second round of talks with the US delegation on the nuclear deal, which took place today in Rome with the mediation of Omani diplomats. First, he reported that at this meeting, the parties managed to agree on the goals and principles of the new agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

Araghchi emphasized that Tehran and Washington managed to make progress in the negotiations, and mutual understanding was established on the most significant issues of the potential nuclear deal. He reported that already on April 23, next Wednesday, technical experts will gather in Oman to discuss the details of the agreements reached.