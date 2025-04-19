Steve Witkoff contacted Israel during negotiations with Iran in Rome, media report

19 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ilyas Genned/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the US media, the US chief negotiator for the new nuclear deal with Iran, Steve Witkoff, spoke with the Israeli leadership on the eve of the meeting in Rome. Moreover, one of the Israeli ministers, Ron Dermer, flew to Rome and is expecting a second conversation with Witkoff, now following the dialogue with the Iranian side.

Israel indirectly participated in today's round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the new nuclear deal. Axios managed to find out that yesterday, the chief American negotiator, Donald Trump's special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, met in Paris with the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, and the head of the Mossad, David Barnea.

During a meeting with Israeli representatives in Paris, Steven Witkoff presented the US position on a new nuclear deal with Iran and the expected course of negotiations in Rome, including possible concessions from both sides