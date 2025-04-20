Batumi shifts City day celebrations

20 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Batumi will celebrate the holiday "Batumoba" (City Day) on May 3-4, with the festive events held in the Summer Theater.

According to the newspaper Batumelebi, the Georgian resort will celebrate its 137th anniversary this year. It is planned to allocate more than 140,000 lari for its celebration.

At the same time, the names of the participants in this celebration have not yet been disclosed. In addition to this, the exact amount allocated for fees has not yet been announced.

It should be noted that until 2019, Batumi residents celebrated City Day in September, but after requests from local residents, the date was moved to spring.