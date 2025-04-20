20 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU countries have recently been increasingly open in declaring a new old ideology - the European ideology of Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the ban on leaders of countries going to Moscow on May 9.

"There is no word that would characterize this phenomenon. It is real, I am not being ironic now, it is incomprehensible to the mind how the European Union openly wants to renew the European ideology of Nazism",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Europe has clearly forgotten who defeated the hydra of Nazism, which raised its head in the 1940s, but Russia has no intention of accepting this state of affairs - this ideology will be destroyed once and for all, the Russian Foreign Minister noted, TASS reports.

Europe will not succeed in putting everyone under arms in an attempt to turn them against their competitors, whose values, views and beliefs are disliked by European leaders, "Führers" and other commissars - it will have to return to its true values, Sergey Lavrov added.