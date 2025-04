21 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Beijing on April 22-24, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

The visit will be paid at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Last week, newly appointed Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei arrived in Baku.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation and deepening relations with China. The relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature.