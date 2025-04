21 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kulevi oil terminal of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR transshipped a total of 2.5 million tons of cargo in 2024, the company said.

"Of the total cargo handled, 0.95 million tons were of Azerbaijani origin, while the remaining 1.55 million tons consisted of transit shipments," SOCAR said.

During the same period in 2023, the terminal processed 2.16 million tons of cargo, marking an increase of 349,000 tons year-on-year, the company told Trend.