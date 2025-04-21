Sultan of Oman heading to Moscow to meet Putin

21 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has left for Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Oman News Agency reported.

The Russian president would hold talks with the Sultan of Oman on April 22. The two leaders are expected to review key areas of cooperation, including trade and economic relations, finance and investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Discussions will also cover a range of regional and international issues, along with collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and energy.

The head of state is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, President of the Oman Investment Authority Abdul Salam Al Murshidi, and other senior officials.

During the Sultan’s visit, Oman and Russia will sign 10 agreements, including a mutual waiver of visa requirements for regular passport holders, Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salem al-Tuaih said on Saturday.