Tbilisi holds protest in support of those detained on Easter

21 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The traditional protest site of the Georgian opposition in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi has not been empty on Monday. Oppositionists members have gathered to protest against the detentions that took place yesterday, Georgian media reports.

The police detained two activists on Rustaveli Avenue on Sunday evening.

Activists and supporters came to the parliament building with posters. A confrontation broke out between protesters and the police when law enforcement officers tried to clear the roadway of protesters; two people were detained.

Let us recall that since the end of November last year, opposition protests have been continuing in Georgia against the results of the parliamentary elections, as well as the freezing of the government's plans for European integration.