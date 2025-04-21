Pezeshkian: Tehran ready for nuclear deal with Washington

21 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is prepared to reach a nuclear agreement with the USA, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

At the same time, he specified that the deal could be concluded if certain conditions are met.

"In negotiations with the United States, we are ready to reach an agreement within a certain framework that secures our national interests",

Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian President, if the USA does not agree to a deal based on equal terms, then Tehran will continue to follow its own path.

It should be noted that following the second round of Iranian-US talks, the president, following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stated that the Iranian authorities remain pessimistic about the negotiations, and there is no reason for optimism.