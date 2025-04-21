Trump calls consultations with Russia and Ukraine "very good"

21 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to US President Donald Trump, US representatives held "very good" meetings with Moscow and Kiev on a peaceful settlement.

Journalists asked Donald Trump to assess the current situation around the settlement in Ukraine.

"I will be giving you a full detail over the next three days. But we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia",

Trump said.

The president gave a similar assessment of the US-Iran consultations.

"We had very good meetings actually on Iran. Let's see what comes of it",

Trump said.

According to him, Washington and Tehran will need some time for the next step.