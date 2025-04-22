Pope Francis died of stroke

22 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis suffered a stroke that caused coma and cardiac arrest, an official medical report on the death of the 88-year-old pontiff read.

"His Holiness Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on December 17, 1936, a resident of the Vatican, a citizen of the Vatican, died at 7:35 a.m. on 04/21/2025 in his apartment in St. Martha (Vatican City) from a cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiac collapse," the statement reads.

This was preceded by an episode of acute respiratory failure with bilateral multi-microbial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, and high blood pressure. The pontiff suffered from type 2 diabetes.

On Monday evening, the 266th pontiff's death was pronounced and his will was read, in which he said he wants to rest in the Church of Our Lady of the Great (Santa Maria Maggiore).