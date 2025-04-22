Iran to make nuclear program more transparent in exchange for lifting sanctions

22 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to make its nuclear program more transparent and develop more trust in it, provided that sanctions are lifted, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

"We will try to create more transparency and more trust in exchange for lifting sanctions," Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

According to her, lifting sanctions will have a positive effect on people's lives.

She added that Iran considers it possible to reach a "good agreement" with the United States on nuclear issue, and this can be done in a short time.

"We are confident that reaching a good agreement in a short time while respecting our national interests is realistic," Mohajerani said.

The spokesperson described the second round of Iranian-U.S. talks as "good," and called its atmosphere "constructive."

The second round of talks between Iran and the US took place in Rome on April 19 with the mediation of Oman. The first round took place in the Omani capital on April 12 and the third round is planned for April 26.