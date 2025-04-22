Bilal Erdogan confesses he ‘enjoys coming to Russia’

22 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdogan said that he likes Russia, its diverse nature, culture and cuisine.

"Of course, I enjoy visiting Russia. I've been to Yakutsk. I've been to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi. Russia is really a huge country with such a wide variety of geography and cultural richness," Bilal Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish leader’s son, Russia’s cuisine is rich because it has many ethnicities with many different cultures, as Russia is a kind of melting pot of all these cultures, TASS reported.